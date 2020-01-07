|
William M. "Bill" Leasure
Zanesville - William "Bill" M. Leasure, 70 of Zanesville, died 6:40 AM, Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Genesis Hospital. He was born Wednesday, May 4, 1949, in Zanesville, the son of Harry "Junior" Leasure, Jr. and Letha V. (Stanbery) Leasure.
Bill was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church where he served as an usher at Saturday evening mass for many years. Bill retired on September 30, 2007, from the State of Ohio, following over 25 years of service, having worked with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and for the last 20 and a half years with the Ohio State Department of Taxation. Bill was also employed in business management and food service operations with Adornetto's Pizzeria since 1965 and later with the Old Market House Inn. Bill also served as a Democratic Central Committeeman for a number of years and was elected to the Zanesville Charter Commission.
Bill is survived by two brothers: Gary Lee (Lisa) Leasure of Grove City, and David E. Leasure of St. Petersburg Beach, Florida; one niece: Anne Marie Leasure; two nephews: William Robert (Tami) Leasure & Bryan Leasure; several great nieces & great nephews; two goddaughter's: Lisa Ann (Marshall) Wampler and her husband Dan Wampler of Cincinnati, and Maya Sprankle of Zanesville; many very close friends including James A. Adornetto, Adrian (Erika) Adornetto, Adam (Michelle) Garber and John (Becky) Montgomery all of Zanesville.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
Pall bearers will be Adrian Adornetto, Adam Garber, Gary Hamilton, Mike Kineer, Ryan Moyer, and Dan Wampler, with honorary pallbearer, John Montgomery.
Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 PM, Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 144 North 5th Street, Zanesville, with Fr. Jan C.P. Sullivan, PP. Bill will be laid to rest in Zanesville Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Bill's memory. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020