William Mark "Wally" Bryan
McConnelsville - William Mark "Wally" Bryan, 61, of McConnelsville passed at 4:45 A.M. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his Residence.
He was born on June 2, 1958 in Athens, Ohio.
Mark was a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed bowling but his biggest love was softball. Mark worked as a transit driver for Morgan County Transit.
He is survived by his father, Willard Bryan; his loving wife of over 31 years, Sherri Brandfass Bryan; a son William Robert Bryan; a daughter Elizabeth Ann Bryan; three sisters, Lisa, Michelle, and Mel; a sister in law, Kathy Morgan; a brother in law, Steve Brandfass; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Kelly Shook and his canine children, Yeller and Chevy.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Marianne Walsh Bryan Gibeaut; his father, William Hensler; father in law, Robert Brandfass; grandparents, Herman & Marian Walsh and Willard & Frances Bryan.
Graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Zanesville Memorial Park with Chaplain Tim Patton officiating.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Mark's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020