Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Somerset United Methodist Church
139 E. Main St.
Somerset, OH
View Map
More Obituaries for William Maxwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Maxwell


1941 - 2019
William "Bill" Maxwell Obituary
William "Bill" Maxwell

SOMERSET - William "Bill" Maxwell, 78, of Somerset, died at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care (Morrison House).

William was born August 12, 1941 in Fultonham, Ohio, the son of the late Beryl and Ada Maxwell. He was a loving and caring person who will be sadly missed by his loving family. He attended the Somerset United Methodist Church, and was retired from the oil fields as a tool dresser.

William is survived by his children, Elizabeth (Kevin L.) Banfield of Mt. Perry, Tony Maxwell of Kentucky, Chris (Richard) Beach of Adamsville, Christopher (Kelley) Maxwell of Nashport, Timothy (Leah) Maxwell of Hopewell and Kim Middy of Malta; a son-in-law, Robert Goodrich of Thornville; his grandchildren, John (Amber) Hill, April, Keely, Roger, Kellie, Robbie, Samantha, Katie, Aryon (Shelly) Maxwell, Richey (Kisha) Beach, Brian Jr., Ethan, Brandon, Eric, Matthew, Timothy (Nikki) Maxwell, Kimberly, Kayla Shaw (Josh), Kerrie Ashcroft, Kacy (Austin) Neely and CJ (Kelsey) Middy; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Joan Moss of Florida and a sister-in-law, Lucinda Maxwell of Thornville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth D. (Darby) Maxwell; a son, Scotty Maxwell; a daughter, Tonda Goodrich; a brother, Raymond Maxwell; a sister, Janey Maxwell and a nephew, Eric Maxwell.

Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Somerset United Methodist Church, 139 E. Main St., Somerset, Ohio with the Rev. Karen Walters officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Perry Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Somerset United Methodist Church or to Genesis Hospice.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 13, 2019
