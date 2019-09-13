|
William "Bill" Maxwell
SOMERSET - William "Bill" Maxwell, 78, of Somerset, died at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care (Morrison House).
William was born August 12, 1941 in Fultonham, Ohio, the son of the late Beryl and Ada Maxwell. He was a loving and caring person who will be sadly missed by his loving family. He attended the Somerset United Methodist Church, and was retired from the oil fields as a tool dresser.
William is survived by his children, Elizabeth (Kevin L.) Banfield of Mt. Perry, Tony Maxwell of Kentucky, Chris (Richard) Beach of Adamsville, Christopher (Kelley) Maxwell of Nashport, Timothy (Leah) Maxwell of Hopewell and Kim Middy of Malta; a son-in-law, Robert Goodrich of Thornville; his grandchildren, John (Amber) Hill, April, Keely, Roger, Kellie, Robbie, Samantha, Katie, Aryon (Shelly) Maxwell, Richey (Kisha) Beach, Brian Jr., Ethan, Brandon, Eric, Matthew, Timothy (Nikki) Maxwell, Kimberly, Kayla Shaw (Josh), Kerrie Ashcroft, Kacy (Austin) Neely and CJ (Kelsey) Middy; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Joan Moss of Florida and a sister-in-law, Lucinda Maxwell of Thornville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth D. (Darby) Maxwell; a son, Scotty Maxwell; a daughter, Tonda Goodrich; a brother, Raymond Maxwell; a sister, Janey Maxwell and a nephew, Eric Maxwell.
Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Somerset United Methodist Church, 139 E. Main St., Somerset, Ohio with the Rev. Karen Walters officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Perry Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Somerset United Methodist Church or to Genesis Hospice.
www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 13, 2019