Frazeysburg - William "Bill" C. McNemar, Sr., 82 of Frazeysburg passed away 5:50 PM, Monday, April 8, 2019, at Adams Lane Care Center. He was born Sunday, September 13, 1936, in Harrisville, WV the son of Carl McNemar and Pauline Layfield McNemar. He married Wanda (Scott) McNemar on Thursday, July 3, 1958, and was Church of Christ by faith



Bill was a Partner and Co-Owner of H.A.M.M. Oilfield Drilling and worked the oil field industry for many years. He was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed fishing and frog gigging. Bill enjoyed playing cards; taking his grandchildren to school and spending time with his family.



In addition to his wife: Wanda of the home, Bill is survived by four children: William (Nancy) McNemar, Jr. of Dresden, Connie (Freddie) Lowe of Frazeysburg, Rose McNemar of Frazeysburg and Bonnie (Pat) Michel of Zanesville; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by one son: Ray Samuel "Sam" McNemar; two grandchildren: Amy Lynn McNemar and Kenneth Peck, Jr.; five sisters: Sarah Farnsworth, Irene Baxter, Doris Hindel, Madeline Smith and Barbara Chapmen.



The family would like to personally thank Doris Suttles of Adams Lane Care Center and Genesis Hospice, especially Jeremy for the care and attention given to Bill during his illness.



Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, and one hour prior to services on Saturday from 11:00 Am to 12 Noon. Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, April 13, 2019, with Pastor Robert McGee officiating. Bill will be laid to rest in Perryton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701 in Bill's memory.