William "Bill" Moore

William "Bill" Moore Obituary
William "Bill" Moore

Zanesville - William "Bill" E. Moore, 85 of Zanesville, died 6:22 PM, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Genesis Hospital following a short illness. He was born Sunday, August 12, 1934 in Belle Valley, the son of Earl Moore and Gladys (Rossiter) Moore and married Mary Virginia "Gini" (Tiff) Moore on August 28, 1978.

Bill was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather who loved the time he spent with his family. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio. Bill had a kind and loving heart for all animals. He loved his dogs: Luci, Bonnie and Emmi II; he fed the birds and squirrels and took great pride in this yard and loved to travel.

Bill is survived by his wife: Gini Moore of the home; one sister: Arlene Crooks of Zanesville; his children: Teena (Robert) Sorensen of Arizona, Terrance (Darlene) Moore, Tracey Chizmadia, and Will (Joy) Moore all of Connecticut and Kellie (Tim) Fryman of Ohio; two stepchildren: Tiffani (Rick) Baum of Ohio and Tracie (Bobby) Vaughn of Tennessee; fifteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

No services will be held at this time and a Celebration of Life Service to honor Bill's legacy will be held at a later date. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
