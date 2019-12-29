|
William "Brent" Morris
William "Brent" Morris, age 61, passed away at his home with his loving family by his side on Friday, December 27, 2019. Brent was born on January 10th 1958 in Zanesville, Ohio. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed boating, cooking, playing cards and harness racing, but most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family, who he held very near and dear to his heart.Brent worked for Mid-Atlantic Canners and General Motors before working as a foreman at Malta Windows for many years. He was also a long-time member of the F.O.E 2187 of McConnelsville.
Brent is preceded in death by his mother Nancy (Fluharty) Reeder and his step father Charles "Phillip" Reeder.
He is survived by his father and step mother Bill and Betty Morris; his brother and sisters, Beth Ann "Sis" Kutscherenko, Belinda (Aaron) Ellis, Brooke Clemens (Mike Pierce), Mike (Brandi) Morris and step sister Debbie (Frank) Bevard; his nieces and nephews, Alicia (Justin) Jordan, Brittany (Christian) Holden, Bryce Ellis (Heather Robison), Nicole (Colt) Strode, Caleb (Kaley) Clemens, Cara (Jeremy) Wickham; his great nieces and nephews, Addison and Ayla Davis, Myia and Jack Holden, Ashlyn Ellis, Ekko and Atlas Strode, Brystol and Rheagan Clemens. He is also especially missed by his companion and little buddy Zeke, who was always right by his side.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, January 2nd 2020 from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm with services immediately following at Miller-Huck Funeral Home. Friends and family may gather at the Eagles in McConnelsville after the services.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Cara Wickham and the staff at Shrivers Hospice, they will be forever gratefulfor the care and compassion they gave to Brent and his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shrivers Hospice.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019