Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
William "Bill" Morris


1949 - 2020
William "Bill" Morris Obituary
William "Bill" Morris

Zanesville - William "Bill" Morris, 70, of Zanesville, died at 3:05 A.M. with his loving wife by his side, at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born July 12, 1949, in Zanesville, a son of the late Russell Lee and Betty Stouder Morris. He was a welder for thirty three years for Central Ohio Coal and attended Cornerstone Full Gospel Church. He liked to hunt and golf. He was a wonderful person all around. If he was a good friend to you he was a friend for life. He was so very loved by so many people and a very Christian man who knew the whole bible.

He is survived by his wife fifty two years, Robin Sue Melvin Morris whom he married February 10, 1968; three children, Amy Morris, Lisa (Matt) Huffman, and Shon (Kim) Morris; four grandchildren, Jordan, Jade, Kayla, and Kortney; four great-grandchildren, Faith, Paisley, Raelee Mae, and Haizley; a great-grandson, Ayden; brothers, David (Marla) Morris and Roger (Cindy) Morris; and a sister, Linda Vaughn.

No calling hours or services will be held. A Cremation has taken place. BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, the area's only crematory owned by Funeral Directors were entrusted with all arrangements.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
