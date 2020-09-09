William Moyer

William Edgar "Bill" Moyer was born on September 11, 1932, the 2nd of 7 children. He passed away peacefully, just three days before his 88th birthday, at 9:35pm, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, following a short illness. Meryl and Louanna Durant Moyer were his special parents, who preceded him in death in 1998 and 2002 respectively.
Bill attended St. Nicholas Elementary school, and was proud to be a member of the first graduating class of Bishop Rosecrans High School in 1951. He supported his alma mater from that time forward, and became a Lifetime member of the Rosecrans Athletic Booster Association. In 2012, Bill was inducted into the RHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
Immediately following graduation in 1951, Bill began working at Armco Steel, now AK Steel, in the electrical department. He furthered his electrical schooling at General Electric in Erie, PA and at Westinghouse Electric in Pittsburgh, PA. He retired in 1990, after 39 years, as foreman of the electrical and central maintenance departments
Bill married Vonda Lee Sims in 1954, most recently celebrating their 66th Anniversary in February of this year. Together, the couple had 4 sons and 2 daughters in that order. While raising six children, Bill still found the time and energy to be the leader of many projects benefitting our community, specifically the youth- always working after his work day was done. Some of these projects included: The East Tigers Biddy League Football program, where he was instrumental in the construction of their field, which is still in use today; The St. Nicholas intramural 4th and 5th grade basketball league; Junior Achievement; The All-American Soap Box Derby; The Knights of Columbus free-throw competition; and the revival of the NFL Punt, Pass and Kick in Zanesville.
Bill was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and was extremely active in the Knights of Columbus Council 505, serving three terms as Grand Knight. For 12 years, Bill was Chairman of the, K of C sponsored, Lorena Sternwheeler trip honoring the Veterans from the Chillicothe Veterans Hospital. He also chaired a multitude of fundraisers benefitting the Zanesville community. During Bill's many years with the Knights of Columbus, he was once presented the "Star Council Award", a K of C internationally known recognition for outstanding community service. Bill always tried to include as many people as possible to both, have a good time and raise money for the cause.
In 2014, Bill was recognized as a "Forever Dad". By the group's definition, "He was a father who inspired us through his devotion to his family and dedication to our community." And, indeed, Bill did just that. Bill's final accolade came in 2015 when he was inducted into the Muskingum Valley Old Timer's Baseball Association's Hall of Fame.
Bill is survived by his wife, Vonda; sons, William Jr. (Margo), Mark (Kim), D. Scott (Mary), Steve (Lori), and daughters Jan Barry and Julie (Bruce) Nolf; His beloved grandchildren, Ryan (Tara), Ashley (Eric), Robert (Jessica), Cortland Knudson, Scott (Samantha), Matthew, Mark A. Bellew, Beau (Leigh Ann), Danielle (Kolby) Knox, Jessica, Olivia (Nick Phillips), Rachel Bellew, Logan, Nathan (Brandon) Stafford, Lauren Nolf, Maddi, Nick Barry and William Nolf; Great grandchildren, Lucas, Mason, Lila Moyer and Madison Knox; 2 sisters, Marlene Peyton and Jeannie (Bill) Good; 1 brother, Donald (Evelyn) Moyer and 1 sister-in-law, Denise Moyer; He will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his precious granddaughter, Emma Marie Barry, who passed away on July 20, 2019; 1 sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn (Ray) Touvell; 2 brothers and sister-in-law, David (Judy) Moyer and Thomas Moyer.
Bill lived for the "get-togethers", with both family and friends alike. Holidays were always a special moment for everyone around him. We will miss his enthusiasm, his energy, and his love. Bill was the most perfect example of how to enjoy life while helping others. We will live our lives honoring his.
Visitation will be held on Bill's 88th birthday, Friday, September 11, 2020 from 3-7pm at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Fr. Martin Ralko as celebrant. Burial will conclude at Mount Olive Cemetery with a celebration of life luncheon to follow at the Knights of Columbus and due to the pandemic, all food will be provided.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Rosecrans High School, c/o Bishop Strong Fund 1040 East Main, Zanesville or to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
