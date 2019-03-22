|
|
William Northrop
Zanesville - William L. "Bill" Northrop, 60, of Zanesville, passed away Wed. March 20, 2019 at his home. He was born on Sept. 5, 1958 in Zanesville. He was retired from The Limited Co. and had previously worked at Gould Battery.
He is survived by his wife Lorna (Hunt) Northrop. Six children Faith, William "Willy", Krystal, Jody, Stevie, and Wendy. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Two sisters Penny R. (David) McFee and Patty L. Taylor. One brother Lewis R. (Debbie) Northrop. Sister-in-law Dorothy Ingram. Several nieces and nephews. Special friend Bruce.
He was preceded in death by his parents Luster L. and Lucille M. (Crozier) Northrop. One brother David Earl Ingram.
Friends may call from 1-5 p.m. Sat. March 23, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. A special thanks to Hospice of Central Ohio for the care given to Bill. To sign the online book visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 22, 2019