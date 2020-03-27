|
William Ray "Bill" Wilkins
SOMERSET - William Ray "Bill" Wilkins, 91, of Somerset, Ohio, entered his eternal life at 2:09 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio.
Bill was born on August 22, 1928 to Ross C. and Mabel (McCullough) Wilkins on the family farm near Mt. Perry, Ohio.
Bill was a 1946 graduate of Somerset High School where he was a member of the Somerset Raiders basketball team. Following high school, Bill was a farmer and owned his own trucking company. In 1958, Bill began working for Hennes Trucking Company, and later R&S Trucking. Following his retirement from the trucking industry he served as a custodian for Somerset Elementary and maintained the football field at Sheridan High School. Throughout his life Bill continued to farm.
Bill was a man of many hobbies which included camping, horseback riding, trail rides, motorcycle riding (Honda Trike) with friends (Richard Wilkins and Mike Searls), trap shooting, playing cards with friends and LCR with his family.
Bill was a lifetime member of the Mt. Perry UP Church where he served as a trustee and elder.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Paula Jean (Dickson) Wilkins. They were blessed with two sons, Greg (Jamie) Wilkins and Rod (Cindy) Wilkins; grandchildren, Misty Wilkins, Dustin (Katie) Wilkins, Ryan Wilkins (fiancé Ann Marie), Patrick Wilkins (fiancé Amanda) and Kyle and Lindy Wright; four great grandchildren, Maddie, Huxley, Isabella and Kane; a sister-in-law, Mary Wilkins; brother-in-law, Rak Kreager; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Christine Mitchell and his brother, James Harold Wilkins.
Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. They all brought him much joy in life. He and PJ enjoyed sitting on their deck while enjoying the beauty of their country home. Bill never met a stranger. He had a wonderful sense of humor.
Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, the family will hold a private service with burial to follow in Mt. Perry Cemetery. A celebration of life will be observed at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care, 713 Forest Ave., Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Happy Trails!
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020