William Richard Dawson
TRINWAY - William Richard Dawson, 65, of Trinway, died at 12:21 A.M. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born July 6, 1954 in Zanesville a son of Mary Buckalew Dawson and the late Paul Dawson. He retired from Kraft Foods as a slicer.
Surviving in addition to his mother, a brother, Michael Dawson; two sisters, Mary Ann Isenbarg and Susan (Michael) Kennedy and several nieces and nephews.
A Cremation has taken place under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, the area's only crematory owned by funeral directors.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019