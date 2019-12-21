Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Richard Dawson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Richard Dawson Obituary
William Richard Dawson

TRINWAY - William Richard Dawson, 65, of Trinway, died at 12:21 A.M. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born July 6, 1954 in Zanesville a son of Mary Buckalew Dawson and the late Paul Dawson. He retired from Kraft Foods as a slicer.

Surviving in addition to his mother, a brother, Michael Dawson; two sisters, Mary Ann Isenbarg and Susan (Michael) Kennedy and several nieces and nephews.

A Cremation has taken place under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, the area's only crematory owned by funeral directors.

To send a note of condolence to the family, visit, www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at 740-452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now