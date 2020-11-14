1/
William Riffle
William Riffle

Thornville - Funeral services, celebrating the life of William V. Riffle, 67, of Thornville, will be held on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the South Shore Ministries, Thornville with Pastor Doug Lynn as celebrant. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. at the church.

He was born August 2, 1953, in Zanesville, the son of the late William F. and Delores (Pritchard) Riffle. A graduate of Crooksville H.S., class of 1972, and was retired from the Railroad.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren: playing basketball with Carson, talking with Katelyn and reading to Barrett. He also enjoyed OSU football.

William is survived by his loving family: his wife Debbie, whom he married on June 21, 1974, his daughter Amy (Chad) Burnett, his son Brad (Jeanette) Riffle; his grandchildren Carson, Katelyn and Barrett; his siblings Judy (Don) Young, June (Wyatt) Taylor, Jane Edgell, Jon Riffle, Joel Riffle and Jerry (Kathy) Riffle; mother-in-law Eleanor Powers, brother-in-law Jim Powers, in addition to many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Mary Ault.

The family prefers that memorial contributions be directed to South Shore Ministries, P.O. Box 420, Thornville, Ohio 43076.

William's cremated remains will be inurned in the Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington.






Published in Times Recorder & Advocate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
