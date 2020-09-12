William "Bill" Ripple
Dresden - William "Bill" Seth Ripple, 86, of Dresden, Ohio died Friday evening September 11, 2020 at his home.
Born February 24, 1934 in Dresden he was a son of the late Charles John and Pansy Pauline (Paynter) Ripple and was a 1952 graduate of Dresden Jefferson High School. He retired from Armco Steel Company after 40 years, where he worked his way up to Production Planning. Bill was a life-long member of the Dresden United Methodist Church and the NRA. He enjoyed traveling, playing cards and an avid reader of everything. Bill spent his past time fishing and hunting with his two sons.
Surviving is his loving wife of 67 years, Lola Fay (Rutter) Ripple whom he married June 6, 1953 and a son, Robert Keith Ripple of Dresden.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a son, William Randy Ripple and a brother-in-law, Raymond Rutter.
Family and friends may call from 11:00am until the time of service at 1:00pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Dresden United Methodist Church, 1014 Main Street, Dresden. Pastor Mike Denman and Pastor Dan Wells will officiate. Bill will be laid to rest at Dresden Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105/donors@stjude.org or Make-A-Wish® America Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016
The family is being assisted by the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home.