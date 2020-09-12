1/1
William "Bill" Ripple
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Ripple

Dresden - William "Bill" Seth Ripple, 86, of Dresden, Ohio died Friday evening September 11, 2020 at his home.

Born February 24, 1934 in Dresden he was a son of the late Charles John and Pansy Pauline (Paynter) Ripple and was a 1952 graduate of Dresden Jefferson High School. He retired from Armco Steel Company after 40 years, where he worked his way up to Production Planning. Bill was a life-long member of the Dresden United Methodist Church and the NRA. He enjoyed traveling, playing cards and an avid reader of everything. Bill spent his past time fishing and hunting with his two sons.

Surviving is his loving wife of 67 years, Lola Fay (Rutter) Ripple whom he married June 6, 1953 and a son, Robert Keith Ripple of Dresden.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a son, William Randy Ripple and a brother-in-law, Raymond Rutter.

Family and friends may call from 11:00am until the time of service at 1:00pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Dresden United Methodist Church, 1014 Main Street, Dresden. Pastor Mike Denman and Pastor Dan Wells will officiate. Bill will be laid to rest at Dresden Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105/donors@stjude.org or Make-A-Wish® America Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016

The family is being assisted by the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Dresden United Methodist Church,
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Service
01:00 PM
Dresden United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes - Dresden Chapel
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
(740) 754-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes - Dresden Chapel Dresden Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 13, 2020
Lola,
My thoughts and prayers are with you. I am so sorry for your loss of Bill :(
Sincerely,
Megan Baker
Megan Mahon Baker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved