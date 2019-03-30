Services
William "Bill" Roberts


William "Bill" Roberts

1942 - 2019
William "Bill" Roberts Obituary
William "Bill" Roberts

Mount Perry - William "Bill" Roberts, 77, of Mount Perry, passed away Wed. March 27, 2019 at Genesis Hospital. He was born on Jan. 12, 1942 in Zanesville, a son of the late Charles and Hazel Roberts. He graduated from Roseville High School in 1960. He was a United States Army veteran serving from 1962-1965 as a mechanic while stationed in Germany. He worked for Goss Brothers Tire over 30 years and finally retired from Bandag Tire in 2005. He was a great woodworker, loved to collect stuff, from Avon bottles to match books to beer steins to toy John Deere tractors. He was just an all around good guy.

He is survived by three brothers Dennis Ray (Donna) Roberts, Roger Roberts, and Douglas (Lynn) Roberts. Three nieces Diane (Doug) Smith, Amy Roberts, and Olivia Roberts. Special friend May Porter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Charles "Dick" Roberts, sister-in-laws Jean Roberts and Ronda Roberts, a nephew C.J. Roberts.

Per Bill's wishes a graveside service will be held at a later date. William Thompson & Son Funeral Home is assisting the Roberts family. To sign the online guest book visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 30, 2019
