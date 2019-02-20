|
|
William Shumate
Zanesville - William L. Shumate, 58, of Zanesville, passed away February 16, 2019 at Genesis Hospital.
He was born January 8, 1961 in Zanesville, son of Mary Harvey Shumate and the late, William F. Shumate. He was a veteran in the United States Army and worked for Capital Resin, where he retired.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife, Kelly Fesler Shumate; sons, Jacobe (Jessica) Shumate, Dustin (Kaylee) Shumate, Nathaniel (Tiffany Reber) Shumate; daughter, Lindsey (Robert) Casebolt; mother-in-law, Pearl Fesler; sisters-in-law, Gerri (Tom) Johnstone, Terri (Scott) Moore; ten grandchildren.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Gerald E. Fesler.
Calling hours will be held 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Thursday, February 21, 2018 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 20, 2019