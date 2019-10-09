|
William Smith
Lancaster - William A. Smith, 95, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his home. He was born March 29, 1924 in Toronto, Ohio and was the son of the late Perry J. and Thelma Jane (Shoemaker) Smith. Bill was a 1942 graduate of New Lexington High School. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII from 1943-1946 where he attained the rank of Sergeant. He was in the Air Corps Cadet Program until all Cadets were transferred into the Infantry, where he served in the ETO and Army of Occupation Germany. He received the Bronze Star for his bravery in combat. After returning from the war he began his journey to become an educator. He graduated from Ohio University in 1950 with a Bachelor's degree in Education and earned a Master's degree in Education in 1951. He taught Industrial Arts at Glouster and Crooksville, Principal at Crooksville High School, Superintendent at Roseville High School and retired as Superintendent of Amanda-Clearcreek High School in 1982 after 20 years of service. He started a Special Education Program in Fairfield County, Chairman of The Central Ohio Special Education Resource Center Board in Columbus, Ohio and one of the founders of Fairfield County Council for Crippled Children. He was a 62-year member of Peerless Lodge #591 F & AM in Crooksville, Amanda Lions Club, American Legion Post #57 in Amanda, served on the Selective Service Board of Fairfield County and a member of Romeo Car Club (Retired Old Men Eating Out). His retirement years were spent rebuilding over 100 cars and enjoying time with his family.
William is preceded in death by his parents; infant son; son-in-law, Carl Furness; daughter-in-law, Juliann Thompson Smith; brother, Perry (Marguerite) Smith; sisters, Letitia (Tom) Wolfe, Pauline (Wilfred) Wilson and brother-in-law, Bob Massie.
He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Anna Mae (Sweeney) Smith; children, Charles Smith of Canal Winchester, Kathleen Furness of Lancaster, Bruce (Kathy) Smith of Lancaster, John Smith of Lithopolis, Robert (Judy Gerber) Smith of New Albany, Cynthia Smith-Vollhardt of Lancaster, Diane (Gary) Beckmann of Blacklick, James Smith of Ravenna, Louis Smith of Cambridge, Rebecca (Mark) Schillig of Pataskala, Nicholas (Amy) Smith of Sabina, Susan (John) Kass of Lorena, Texas and Laura (David) Strittmatter of Lancaster; twenty five grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; sister, Beatrice Massie of Columbus and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the 1977 Gymnasium at Amanda Clearcreek, 414 N. School Street, Amanda, Ohio 43102. Don Myers will officiate, and burial will follow in Rehobeth Cemetery in New Lexington where military honors will be provided by Somerset American Legion Post #58. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the 1977 Gymnasium. A masonic service will be held at 8:00 p.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations payable to Clayton Twp. Trustees, in the memo line please write: To Improve Site Restoration of Revolutionary War and Civil War Veterans. These donations may be made at the visitation or by sending them to Clayton Township Trustees, c/o Sonya Saxton, 9090 Township Road 169A-N.E., New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019