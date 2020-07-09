1/1
William Starling
William Starling

New Lexington - William "Bill" Starling, 88 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 8:34 pm on Saturday, July 4, 2020 Pickering House, FairHoPe Hospice. Born December 16, 1931 in Congo, Ohio to the late Harry & Ethel Myers Starling. He was a member of the South Main Street Church of Christ; worked for the Lempco Corporation, retiring following many years of service; a watchmaker by trade and enjoyed playing the guitar. Bill never met a stranger; had great character and sense of humor. Survived by son, Ernie (Brenda) Starling; granddaughters, Wendy (Jason) Huffman, Holly (Chad) Posey and Heidi (Josh) Starr; great grandchildren, Jonah and Emily Huffman, Alex, Bryce and Carson Posey; Gracie and Katie Starr; brother, Garland (Julie) Starling. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his wife, Georgia E. "Betty" Miller Starling on August 20, 2019; brothers and sisters, Lillian (Garland) Bagent, Harry (Pauline) Starling, Lawrence (Nadine) Starling, Milford Starling, Mildred Starling, Elmer (Irene) Starling, Herbert (Ruth) Starling, David (Alice) Starling, Clarence (Florence) Starling, Jane Starling, Fern Starling and Marie Starling. Calling hours will be held from 2-4pm & 6-8pm on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the South Main Street Church of Christ, 7 Smith Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Minister Josh Starr officiating. Burial will follow at Millertown Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice, Pickering House, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Bill's name. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com






Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
