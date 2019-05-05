William "Bill" V. Abbott



Norwich - William "Bill" V. Abbott, 82, of Norwich passed at 7:22 P.M. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his Home. He was born on Wednesday, November 25, 1936 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of the late Vance Garfield Abbott and Helen Pauline Wortman Abbott.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janice Abbott; three sons, Timothy (Coleen) Besser, Terry (Julie) Abbott, and Leonard Abbott; three daughters, Tina (Bud) Johns, Dee (Bill) Bailey, and Helen Abbott; twelve grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; one brother, David Abbott; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents William was preceded in death by two sisters Delores Abbott and Marlene Abbott and a brother Richard Abbott.



Per Bill's wishes a cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Memorial contributions can be made in Bill's name to New Concord Church of Christ. The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Bill's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com. Published in the Times Recorder on May 5, 2019