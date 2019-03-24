|
Wilma Ruth Simon
- - Died March 9, 2019
Born March 27, 1922 in Cambridge, Ohio. Preceded in death by her parents John and Lilly (Dye) Rollins, also husband Dwight Simon who passed away March 15, 2000. Survived by daughter Barbara Schreiber of Ft Myers, Florida, two granddaughters Katherine (Joe) Winter of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Kristine (Scott) Biehler of Upper Saddle River, New Jersey. One great grandson Ian Winter, two great granddaughters Grace Winter, and Amanda Biehler. Five sisters and six brothers preceded her in death. Also, survived by several nieces and nephews.
There will not be a Memorial service. All inquiries and comments can be addressed to Barbara Schreiber, 9675 Casa Mar Circle, Fort Myers, Florida 33919, phone 239 432-0414.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 24, 2019