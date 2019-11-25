|
|
Wilma Woltz
Junction City, Ohio - Wilma Woltz of New Lexington, Ohio was taken home to be with her Lord early in the morning of November 21, 2019. She was born on July 25, 1940 to the late Melvin Foor and Helen Baumann. Wilma has been a resident of the area since 1969 and retired from New Lexington Schools as Food Service Director for the district's food service. Wilma was a member of the First United Methodist Church in New Lex where she has spent many years serving the church through youth ministries, bell choir and several different breakfast, lunch and dinner events. Wilma was also an active member of the Perry County Farm Bureau where she served as president for a year and was afforded a trip to Washington DC. Wilma is survived by two sons, Chris (Michelle) Woltz of New Lexington and Craig (Melissa) Woltz of Tipp City; grandchildren, Carsyn, Connor, Kristin, Ciara, Derek and two great-grandchildren, Maddix and Elsie; eight brothers and sisters and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service lead by Reverend Greg Inboden and Reverend Joel Harbarger will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 126 South High Street, New Lexington at 3:30 pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019. Visitors will be received at 3:00 pm. The service will conclude with a dinner in the fellowship hall of the church. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 126 South High Street, New Lexington, Ohio 43764; Mary Grace Foundation, PO Box 182, Medina, Ohio 44258 and Alzheimer's Alliance of Perry County, PO Box 12, New Lexington, Ohio 43764. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019