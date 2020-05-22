|
Wyatt Jakob Brown
Zanesville - Wyatt Jakob Brown, 18, of Zanesville, passed away on Friday May 22, 2020. He was born on January 12, 2002 in Zanesville, a son of Bethaney Brown and Jack Brown. He just graduated this month from Maysville High School where he played football and baseball. With college courses he took in high school he was currently a sophomore at OUZ. He also enjoyed hunting and lifting weights. He was a Christian by faith and was known for his sense of humor. He really looked up to his brother and just enjoyed being around others.
He is survived by his mother Bethaney Brown. His father and step-mother Jack and Jennifer Brown. One brother Ayden Brown. A step-brother Kolton Miller. Maternal grandparents Larry and Joyce Caldwell. Paternal grandfather Robert Brown. Step-grandparents Scott and Carolyn Jones and Vic and Joanne Rossiter, aunt Anne and uncle "P", uncle Buster Brown, nephews Kaison and Krayton Miller, and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Terri Brown, two aunts Renee Emerson and Kristie Jones.
Private family graveside services will be held at Mount Perry Cemetery with Pastor John Alice officiating. A public memorial service will take place at a later date. To sign the online guest book visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 22 to May 23, 2020