Zanesville - Yvonne E. Hearn, age 92 of Zanesville, went to heaven Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Zanesville.



She was born Wednesday, April 21, 1926, in Zanesville, the daughter of Hamer Ray and Lillian (Nessline) Ray. She was married to James P. Hearn, Sr. who preceded her in death on Wednesday, November 8, 1995.



She was a member of Northside Church of the Nazarene. She retired in 1979 from the Ohio Bell Telephone Co. following 38 years of service.



She is survived by one son, James (Judy) Hearn, Jr. of Zanesville, one granddaughter, Krisandra Glosser of Columbus; two grandsons, Brandon Hearn of Indianapolis, IN; Aaron (Amberly) Hearn of Pataskala; she was Grandma Bon to three great grandchildren, Jordan (Mackenzie Rennie) Glosser, Laycee Glosser and Avery Hearn; and very special friends Chris and Toby Nestor.



In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Eileen and one brother, Hamer Ray Jr.



The family would like to thank Crystal Frost, all the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living and Interim Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they provided for Yvonne.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM & 6 to 8 PM on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. A funeral service will be held 11AM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor James Miller and Pastor Steve Dupler officiating. Burial will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park Zanesville.