Services
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Hearn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Hearn


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Yvonne Hearn Obituary
Yvonne Hearn

Zanesville - Yvonne E. Hearn, age 92 of Zanesville, went to heaven Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Zanesville.

She was born Wednesday, April 21, 1926, in Zanesville, the daughter of Hamer Ray and Lillian (Nessline) Ray. She was married to James P. Hearn, Sr. who preceded her in death on Wednesday, November 8, 1995.

She was a member of Northside Church of the Nazarene. She retired in 1979 from the Ohio Bell Telephone Co. following 38 years of service.

She is survived by one son, James (Judy) Hearn, Jr. of Zanesville, one granddaughter, Krisandra Glosser of Columbus; two grandsons, Brandon Hearn of Indianapolis, IN; Aaron (Amberly) Hearn of Pataskala; she was Grandma Bon to three great grandchildren, Jordan (Mackenzie Rennie) Glosser, Laycee Glosser and Avery Hearn; and very special friends Chris and Toby Nestor.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Eileen and one brother, Hamer Ray Jr.

The family would like to thank Crystal Frost, all the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living and Interim Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they provided for Yvonne.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM & 6 to 8 PM on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. A funeral service will be held 11AM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor James Miller and Pastor Steve Dupler officiating. Burial will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park Zanesville. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Download Now