Services
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rolling Plains United Methodist Church
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Zackary Robert Smith Obituary
Zackary Robert Smith

Roseville - Zackary Robert Smith, 21, of Roseville, passed away Wed. May 1, 2019. He was born on April 14, 1998 in Zanesville, a son of Mitch and Kim Smith of Roseville. In addition to his parents he is survived by one brother Kristofer Smith. His longtime girlfriend Kerstyn Hummel and family, his grandfather Martin Smith of Roseville, uncles Marty (Chris) Smith and Matt (Darla) Smith, "uncles and aunts by love" Cathy, Greg, Todd, and Scott Mahle, cousins Ryan, Megan, and Cody Smith, Mikayla and Luke Smith, many special and close friends including Kyle and Maria Rock and family, his canine buddies River and Raine.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Mary Rose Smith, maternal grandparents Robert and Hattie Flynn, "grandmother by love" Mary Mahle, special cousin Christian Ray Mahle. He graduated from Maysville High School in 2016, graduated from the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy in 2017. He was employed as a deputy sheriff by the Muskingum County Sheriff Department. He was on the Pro Staff of Mathews Dominant Bucks TV and co-host of Stick and String TV. He was also a member of the FOP Lodge.

Zack loved life, bow hunting was his passion. He loved to take his brother and Dad out hunting and and any others who could. He loved helping others tag a trophy almost as well as he loved to himself. Everyday was something with hunting, checking trail cams, planting a food plot, or sitting in a tree stand or blind with one of his hunting buddies. A special thank you to Todd and Pam Mahle, Sheriff Matt Lutz, and the entire Muskingum County Sheriff Department.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday May 3, 2019 at Rolling Plains United Methodist Church and from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Sat. May 4, 2019 where funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Rev. John Alice and Jamie Harrop officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery.William Thompson & Son Funeral Home is assisting the Smith family.

To sign the online book or leave a note visit www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Rolling Plains United Methodist Church or the Muskingum County Sheriff Office Canine Fund.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 3, 2019
