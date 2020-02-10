|
Zariffa Ann Skinner
Zanesville - Zariffa Ann Skinner, 76, of Zanesville, passed away February 9, 2020 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born February 12, 1943, in Washington PA, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Salima Sargus Gameos. She was a lifelong caterer.
She is survived by a son, Joe C. (Wendi Hayes); and close friends, the Davis Family, the Moore Family, and the Peterson Family; a brother, Al Gameos; and her friends on St. Louis Avenue.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Skinner who died October 28, 2012, and a son, Michael J. Skinner.
No calling hours or services will be held. A Cremation has taken place. BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, the area's only crematory owned by Funeral Directors were entrusted with all arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020