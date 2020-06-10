Zoey Marie Merckle
Zoey Marie Merckle, infant daughter of Ryan and Amy (McCabe) Merckle, went home to be with the Lord on June 7th, 2020.
Besides her parents, she is survived by three siblings McKenzie, Dakota, and Zander Pargeon; paternal grandparents Ron and Barb Merckle; maternal grandparents Max and Joelyn Barnhart; God grandparents Dave and Polly Pletcher; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Zoey was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather C.L. McCabe.
Private family graveside service will be held, with Pastor Scott Hutchinson officiating.
Interment will be at the Merckle Family Cemetery, Marietta Road, Moxahala, Ohio.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.