Zoey Marie Merckle
Zoey Marie Merckle, infant daughter of Ryan and Amy (McCabe) Merckle, went home to be with the Lord on June 7th, 2020.

Besides her parents, she is survived by three siblings McKenzie, Dakota, and Zander Pargeon; paternal grandparents Ron and Barb Merckle; maternal grandparents Max and Joelyn Barnhart; God grandparents Dave and Polly Pletcher; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Zoey was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather C.L. McCabe.

Private family graveside service will be held, with Pastor Scott Hutchinson officiating.

Interment will be at the Merckle Family Cemetery, Marietta Road, Moxahala, Ohio.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com




Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
