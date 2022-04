Robert Massey

Robert A. “Tony” Massey, age 45, of Kannapolis, passed on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016, at his home. Born on Jan. 25, 1971, in Rowan County, he was the son of Alma Clark Massey and the late Rayford Massey, Sr. He was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School and had worked at Cabarrus Workshop... Read More

Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury