Leo Ralph Dartez Sr.

Leo Ralph Dartez, Sr., Ralph, born to Marie LeBlanc Dartez and Joseph Avery Dartez on July 5, 1924, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2017. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Jacqueline (Jackie) Marie Larroque Dartez. Jackie was everything to him and he to her... Read More

Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home