Marlene Joan Reiff

Marlene "Joan" Reiff, 84, passed away Sunday (Nov. 17) in Abilene. She was born Nov. 16, 1929, in Newton, the daughter of Edwin F. and Elsie K. (Carter) Krause. Growing up in the area, she attended local schools and graduated from Abilene High School with the class of 1947. On Feb... Read More

Danner Funeral Home - Abilene