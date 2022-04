Jane G. Valler

Jane G. Valler, 93, of Abington, died peacefully October 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late James C. Valler to whom she was married to for 72 years. Jane was born on November 2, 1925 in Brockton, Massachusetts to the late John J. Bowden and... Read More

