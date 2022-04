Lori Krech

Lori Ann (Field) Krech age 62, of Hastings, Minnesota passed from this earth on the evening of December 4, 2021 after over 9 years of stubbornly fighting cancer. Lori was born in Onawa, Iowa, on August 25, 1958, to Jay C. and Orpha Jane (Hall) Field. She chose nursing as her career... Read More