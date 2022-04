Stewart Ramsey

Stewart Ramsey Des Moines - Stewart Clay Ramsey died January 10, 2021 of a stroke at the age of 56. Born in Detroit, Michigan, he was the second of three boys born to Dave and Elinor Ramsey. After moving to Des Moines in 1972, Stewart was a graduate of Lincoln High School, and supported... Read More

Iles Funeral Homes - Grandview Park Chapel - Des Moines