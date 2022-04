Jena Marie Dauphin

Memorial services will be held for Jena Marie Dauphin at noon on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Walters Funeral Home. Jena was 62 years old when she passed away earlier this month in Austin, Tex. She is survived by her husband of forty years, Allen J. Dauphin, Jr.; two sons, Beau... Read More

Walters Funeral Home