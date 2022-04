Ruth Fletcher

LIMA — Ruth A. Fletcher, age 71, died on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 9:00 AM at her residence in Lima. She was born on June 29, 1947 in Kenton, Ohio to Tracy James and Teda (Patton) Fletcher who preceded her in death. Ruth was the owner and operator of Ada Hair Care Center for... Read More

Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services - Ada