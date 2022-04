Earl E. Johnson

Earl E. Johnson, 85, Decatur, went to be with his Lord late Monday evening, April 20, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Decatur June 21, 1934, to the late Melvin S. and Martha (Zurcher) Johnson. On Aug. 17, 1974, Earl married Pamela McCoy at Zion United Church of Christ in Decatur... Read More

Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home