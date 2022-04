Karel BERTKE (Meigs-Mailly)

BERTKE Karel Lee Bertke (nee Meigs-Mailly), 66 passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, October 30, 2015. She was born in Cincinnati on December 31st, 1948 and remained in Cincinnati for most of her life where she was a graduate of Aiken High School and attended... Read More

CLOSED-Gwen Mooney Funeral Home