Gladys Cummings

Gladys Cummings, 98, of Akron, NY, entered into rest July 3, 2008 in the Briody Health Care Facility in Lockport, following a lengthy illness. Born April 8, 1910 in the Town of Newstead, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Leight) Cook. Gladys graduated from Akron... Read More

Childs Funeral Home