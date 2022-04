Mckenzie Faith Farricker

Mckenzie Faith Farricker, 15, of Pike Road, left this world for a better one on April 8, 2016. She was born May 19, 2000 in the state of Utah. Mckenzie is survived by her parents Dan and Alice; her brothers Conner and Riley, and her sister Danielle of Lanexa, KS. She also leaves... Read More

Alabama Heritage Funeral Home