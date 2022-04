Stephen Wayne Pucci

Stephen Wayne Pucci June 26, 1942 - November 16, 2020Life long Resident of Alameda, California On the evening of November 16, 2020, Stephen Wayne Pucci at the age of 78, passed away peacefully at home in Alameda, CA with his loving wife, Ginger, at his side. Steve was born to Sal... Read More

Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda