Susan Bernice Anderson

Susan Bernice Anderson Alamogordo - Susan Bernice (Susie) Anderson was called home by her creator on January 4, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Susie was the eldest of six children born to Charles M. and Kathryn J. Wolfe. She was born on April 24, 1950 in Denver, CO. The family moved... Read More

Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo