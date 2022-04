Robert Frank "Bob" HOFMANN

Age 87, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on October 10, 2018 in Cottage Grove. Bob was born on December 14, 1930 in Albany, Minnesota. He was the 12th child of Frank and Gertrude (Ohmann) Hofmann. After graduating from Albany High School, he served in the U.S. Army for two... Read More

Kok Funeral Home