LOREN E. MARTIN Alburnett Loren E. Martin, 79, of Alburnett, Iowa, passed away in his home with his wife and family by his side on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Per his wishes, no services or visitation will be held. Loren was born Oct. 28, 1939, the son of Calvin and Mable (Fenlon) Martin... Read More