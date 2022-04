Josephine K. Daniels

TAYLORSVILLE - Josephine Kerley "Jo" Daniels, 81, of N.C. 16 North, Taylorsville, died Friday, Aug. 22, 2008, at her residence. She was born in Alexander County on May 15, 1927, a daughter of the late Atwell and Lois Burke Kerley. She retired from the Alexander County School System... Read More

Adams Funeral Home - Taylorsville