Karen L. Griggs

Karen L. Griggs passed away peacefully at home Thursday, January 6, 2011, at the age of 62. Karen was born August 27, 1948 in Cuba, NY to Donald and Barbara (Burdick) Bissell. She was a sales clerk for Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. in Brockport, NY for over 25 years and has been a resident... Read More