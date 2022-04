Nancy A. Boice

Nancy A. Boice, 89, of Chicora, went to be with the Lord on Monday evening, July 6, 2020, at the Chicora Medical Center. Nancy had been a resident of Whispering Fields for the past two years. Nancy was born on Oct. 24, 1930, in Pittsburgh. She was the daughter of the late Henry and... Read More

Hile Funeral Home