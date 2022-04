Eileen R. McKenzie

Eileen McKenzie Eileen R. McKenzie was welcomed into the arms of her Lord on Feb. 6, 2013. Formerly of Milan, Ill., Eileen had resided at Sunrise Assisted Living in Schaumburg, Ill., during the past two years. The former Eileen Ruth Hermes was born April 2, 1924 in Port Byron, Ill... Read More