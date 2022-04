Harvey A. Dannecker

Harvey A. Dannecker, 92 of South Whitehall Twp., passed away January 2, 2022, while at home under home hospice care. He was the husband of Octavia (Young) Dannecker, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Howard C. and Ruth B. (Wertman)... Read More

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown