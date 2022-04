Elaine Theresa Lavoie

Elaine Theresa (Thebodeau) Lavoie passed away in the early hours of February 25 after a brief illness. She was born on May 14, 1937, to the late Carlton and Margaret (Fecteau) Thebodeau in Richford, VT. Her family moved around before settling in Hudson, NH. She attended Alvirne High... Read More

