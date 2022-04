Matthew N. Miller

ALPHA - Matthew N. Miller, 60, Alpha, died Friday, May 11, 2018, at home. Cremation has been accorded. Services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at Grace Lutheran Church in Ophiem. Private burial will be at a later date. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 14, 2018, at... Read More

Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home - Alpha