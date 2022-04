Robert "Bob" Lindsey

Robert "Bob" Lindsey Conway - Bob, 80, of Conway was called into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Bob was born April 1940. He was the son of the late Faye and Vera Lindsey. He was a graduate of Ambridge High school the class of... Read More

Corless-Matter Funeral Home