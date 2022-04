John Edward Iv Fariss

FARISS, John Edward IV, 17, of Amelia, went to be with the Lord September 28, 2007. He is survived by his mother, Linda Crocker and her husband, Ken of Amelia; his father, John E. Fariss III and his wife, Joyce of Powhatan; sister, Kristen Fariss and her fiancee, Jamie Adams of Amelia... Read More